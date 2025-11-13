Keerthy Suresh Joins UNICEF as Celebrity Advocate for Children in India

Keerthy Suresh has added yet another meaningful milestone to her inspiring journey, as the National Award-winning actor has officially joined UNICEF as their Celebrity Advocate for Children in India. With this, she joins an esteemed list of Indian advocates including Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who have all worked towards amplifying UNICEF’s mission for child welfare.

Sharing the news with her fans and followers, Keerthy expressed her heartfelt gratitude and excitement for the new role. “Hi everyone, I'm truly honoured to join UNICEF as their Celebrity Advocate for Children in India. This means a lot to me because every child deserves the chance to grow up healthy, to learn, to dream big and to just be a child. For the past 76 years in India, UNICEF has been working tirelessly to make that happen.

Working closely with the government and partners so that children have access to education, health care, protection and opportunities to thrive. And I'm so happy to be part of this mission.”

Known for her grounded charm and strong sense of empathy, Keerthy shared that she hopes to use her voice to champion equality and compassion. “As someone who has always believed in the power of compassion and equality, I hope to use my voice to raise awareness about issues affecting children, especially those who are often unheard and to call for collective action to create a supportive environment for children,” she said.

Looking ahead, the actor is eager to engage with children and communities firsthand. “I'm excited to meet children and families, learn from them, share their stories. Together we can create a world where every child feels safe, supported and seen. Thank you so much UNICEF India for trusting me with this responsibility. I cannot wait to begin this journey. For every child, everywhere.” she concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy has an exciting lineup of films including Akka, Revolver Rita, an untitled project with filmmaker Mysskin, another with Vijay Deverakonda, and Thottam. Reportedly, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in an upcoming film. With this new chapter, Keerthy continues to prove that her impact goes far beyond the silver screen, using her influence to inspire change and stand up for the next generation.