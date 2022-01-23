Kelly Clarkson, ex Brandon Blackstock reach settlement for their embattled Montana ranch

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has reached an agreement with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock about their much fought over Montana ranch.

In new court documents filed in Los Angeles recently and obtained by People magazine, the 'Stronger' singer agreed to give the talent manager 5.12 per cent of the property, equaling USD 908,800 of its total USD 17,750,000 value.

The documents also made clear that Blackstock does not have any ownership interest in the property adjoining the ranch that Clarkson solely owns.

An LA county judge awarded Clarkson ownership of the ranch in October, but in December, US Weekly reported that she had lost a legal fight to have Blackstock evicted from the property.

Blackstock has previously argued that the home was "marital property," and he continued to live there even after he and Clarkson split in 2020.

In July, 'The Voice' coach was ordered to pay her ex-husband and former manager USD 200,000 a month in spousal and child support, though a source previously told People magazine that Blackstock had requested USD 436,000 a month.

Clarkson was officially declared a single woman in August when a judge signed off on a legal dissolution of her marriage to Blackstock a year and three months after she filed for divorce.

The star had requested that the judge declare her legally divorced in July, arguing that she and her ex "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life." Clarkson was granted primary physical custody in November of their children River Rose and Remington Alexander.

"Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward. She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them," a source told People magazine in August.

( With inputs from ANI )

