Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker to separate after being together for 2 years

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker have ended their relationship, according to a new report. The model and NBA player dated for almost two years. In May, the two were spotted together in Italy, along with Kendall’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner at Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding. Kendall also featured on reality shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians. On Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight quoted a source and reported that Devin and Kendall parted ways as they were on ‘different’ paths. Another insider told the outlet that the couple were not ‘on the same page’ about their future plans.

"Kendall feels like they're on different paths," a source said, while another one added, that the two ‘have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page'. Kendall and Devin officially began dating in June 2020 following weeks of romance rumours.Before Devin accompanied Kendall to her sister Kourtney’s wedding in Italy, Kendall was also often seen sitting courtside and supporting Devin at his basketball games. In April, she opened up about her relationship during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting the reality show, The Kardashians.When asked if she watches Devin’s games, Kendall said, "I watch every game… last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I, like, sit with my phone wherever I am… I’ve always been a fan of basketball… I remember we used to go to all the Lakers games, when I was really young, so, I’ve been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time."

