Kendrick Lamar, SAZ announce Grand National Tour 2025: see dates Here

Washington [USA], December 4 : Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar surprised fans on Tuesday by announcing the dates for his 'Grand National Tour,' which will feature singer-songwriter SZA.

The 'Grand National Tour' is set to cover 19 stadiums across North America between April and June 2025, according to Variety.

Kendrick Lamar, a 17-time Grammy Award winner, will be joined by SZA, the acclaimed R&B artist whose album SOS was widely regarded as one of the best of last year and was a nominee for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

The tour will kick off in Minneapolis on April 19 and conclude in Washington, DC on June 18. It will include stops in cities such as Houston, Arlington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Los Angeles, among others.

On Tuesday, Lamar took to Instagram to share the news of his 'Grand National Tour.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDHq4QwpuYF/

Lamar is gearing up for a busy 2025. In another recent announcement, the 'Humble' rapper was confirmed as the headliner for the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled for February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. It will be broadcast live on Fox, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Lamar previously performed at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside iconic artists Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent. He is set to bring his signature energy and artistry to next year's show.

For his Super Bowl performance, Lamar will collaborate with pgLang, the creative agency he co-founded with Dave Free, who has directed many of his music videos.

"Rap music remains the most impactful genre to date, and I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Lamar, 37, stated in a press release obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

