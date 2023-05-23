Kerala HC rejects Unni Mukundan’s plea in sexual assault case; actor to face trial

Malikappuram' actor Unni Mukundan was in for a shocker as the Kerala High Court lifted the stay on the proceedings against him in the 2017 sexual harassment case. Earlier in February 2023, the court had ordered a stay on the presumption that a settlement had been reached. However, it was learnt that the complainant had never agreed to one and a forged document mentioning the same had been filed by Mukundan's lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor.

For the unversed, the lawyer in question is caught in a case of bribery where he has taken in huge sums of money to influence the judges. The complainant maintained that she had never agreed to a settlement, which was observed in the High Court on Tuesday morning. The court also pointed out that since the victim maintains that she did not wish for a settlement, it left no reason to not proceed further in the case. Hence, the court ruled in favour of the complainant and now, Mukundan will face trial.

In her complaint, the victim stated that Mukundan assaulted her when she visited him at his residence in Edappally, Kochi on August 23, 2017, to discuss a film project. She filed the complaint on September 15, 2017. Mukundan had rejected her claims and filed a defamation case against her. He also accused her of demanding ₹25 lakhs, in settlement.Mukundan had filed petitions in the magistrate and session court, seeking to quash the case. The courts dismissed these petitions, leaving the actor to knock the doors of the High Court, seeking his acquittal