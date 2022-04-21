'KGF: Chapter 2' sets another benchmark in Hindi by crossing Rs 250 cr in 7 days

Mumbai, April 21 A week after its release, 'KGF: Chapter 2' continues to cast its spell on Hindi moviegoers. Being a regional language film, the film is racking up a splendid performance in the Hindi markets.

After registering the highest 3rd-day collection with Rs 143.64 crore, the movie has crossed the magic figure of Rs 250 crore in its first week.

Collecting 254.97 crore net (Rs 300.86 crore gross) over 7 days in the Hindi belt, the film has emerged as the highest 1st-week collector and also the first movie to cross the figure of Rs 250 crore at the Hindi box office.

In more cheer for the makers, the film is consistently improving its individual day collection also in this market. KGF-Chapter 2 earned Rs 16.35 crore (Net) on the 7th-day.

The film headlined by Yash and starring a talented ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi among others released nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. 'K.G.F- Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

KGF 2 is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy among others.

