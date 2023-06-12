KGF star Yash turns down role of Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan due to fan sentiments

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan adaptation featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Ram and Sita, has been in the news for a while now. Rumours were abuzz that KGF star Yash was approached to play the role of Ravan in the mythological drama. However, the latest news is that Yash has turned down the offer. A report in India Today suggests that Yash is not keen on doing negative roles at the moment, and he refused Nitesh's offer. The report reads, "Yash is very mindful of what his fans want and, right now, they definitely will not accept him in a negative role. He has always believed in his fans and gone by their sentiments so he will not be taking up this role. "It was Hrithik Roshan who was apparently approached for the Ravan role before Yash. The War 2 star said no to the role. Now, it remains to be seen who will be roped in for the Ranbir Kappor and Alia Bhatt film.

Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra will produce Ramayana, and Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar will serve as the film's director. The anticipated date for the project to go on floors is December 2023 or January 2024.Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor had previously played the role of Shiva in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film serves as the first installment of a trilogy within the Astraverse cinematic universe. According to reports, Alia was initially the top choice for the role of Sita in Ramayana, but due to scheduling conflicts, the project couldn't materialize at that time. However, with the film's delay, the director and producer have now decided to pursue Alia for the coveted role. Meanwhile, Ranbir is said to be undergoing look tests for the film at the DNEG office, hinting at his potential involvement. Fans eagerly await an official announcement, which is expected to be made on Diwali this year.