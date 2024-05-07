Khloe Kardashian talks about her relationship with Tristan Thompson, says, "...we get along so well now"

Washington [US], May 7 : American model and media personality Khloe Kardashian talked about her relationship with Tristan Thompson now after their breakup, reported People.

During an appearance on the SHE MD podcast, 'The Kardashians' star, who shares two children, 6-year-old True and 1-year-old Tatum with the National Basketball Association (NBA) player, opened up about how far the two have come since becoming strictly co-parents.

While discussing her experiences with surrogacy and becoming a mother to Tatum, the Good American entrepreneur, 39, mentioned Thompson, 33, as an "incredible father" and did not want her time on the show to be mistaken as "bashing."

Kardashian and Thompson began dating on and off throughout 2016. He cheated on her several times, including just days before the birth of their daughter, True, and again in 2019 with Jordyn Woods while he was still with Kardshian.

Kardashian formally broke their relationship months before the birth of their son, Tatum, in August 2022, and has since stated repeatedly that she has no desire of reconciling.

"He did make mistakes," the reality star told SHE MD hosts Dr Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney. "He's the nicest guy and we get along so well now. We're not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids. And we do get along so well and I'm really grateful for that because my parents got along so well."

According to People, during a season 4 episode of The Kardashians, Thompson was confronted about his serial cheating by Kourtney Kardashian Barker and his hopes for the future.

"I'm a firm believer that if you make a mistake, you have to be accountable for it and stand on two feet. You do the crime, ya gotta own it," the professional basketball player said at the time.

"I want to be a good example for them," Thompson said of his children, adding that he's acknowledged to Khloe that he knows that it's his responsibility to be honest with their children. "I always tell Khloe, when it comes to True and having that conversation, it's on me to have that conversation, because Daddy failed you and Mommy...Mommy didn't fail you," reported People.

