Khushi Dubey shoots for 'Aashiqana 3' despite food poisoning

Mumbai, April 18 Actress Khushi Dubey, who essays the role of Chikki in the streaming series 'Aashiqana 3', was detected with food poisoning recently but she continued to shoot for her part in order to meet the deadlines.

Talking about her experience, Khushi said, "I was down with food poisoning and I wasn't well. I was feeling dehydrated, uneasy and pukish the entire day. I couldn't eat anything and spent the entire day without food. Amid all this, I had to shoot for a challenging sequence where Chikki goes out of the mental asylum."

Khushi revealed that a doctor visited her on the sets of the show and gave her certain medicines so that she could work.

"I had to scream, shout and showcase all the pain, angst and madness through my body language. In fact, the doctor came on the sets and gave me medicines so I could continue shooting this taxing sequence. In fact, the show's creator Gul mam had asked me to take rest, no matter how tight and hectic the schedule was."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor