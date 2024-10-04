Khushi Mali Joins Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sonu Bhide, Replacing Palak Sindhwani

Khushi Mali is all set to replaces Palak Sindhwani who used to play Sonu Bhide in Sabtv's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah chashmah. Palak left the show following the mental harassment against the show producer Asit Kumar Modi. Palak played the role of Sonu Bhide for the last 5 years and now Khushi, who was last seen in Sajha Sindoor, is all set to play Sonu in the show.

Recently, it was reported that the makers of Taarak Mehta sent a notice to Palak Sindhwani for breaching her contract. However, Palak clarified that these claims were false. Nevertheless, Neela Film Productions, the production house behind the show, has now issued a legal notice to her, stating that she violated certain terms of her contract, which caused damage to the production.

According to the notice, Palak participated in activities unrelated to the serial without obtaining written permission, despite being warned both verbally and in writing multiple times. As a result, the producers felt compelled to send her a legal notice for breach of contract.