Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra not getting married anytime soon - Reports

Actress Kiara Advani a few days ago dropped a brief clip, teasing a new announcement, leading her fans to speculate if it is about her wedding. Since then rumour mills are guessing hard about the Laxmmi Bomb actress wedding with actor boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Now accirding to a E-Times report, the couple are not planning to get married anytime soon. Dismissing the marriage rumours as “just another one of those udti khabar” the source close to the actress confirmed that the duo are now focusing on their careers.

Kiara and Sidharth often speak about each other and their bond in interviews. They also addressed their relationship speculations, while appearing on different episodes of Koffee With Karan season 7. The actors indirectly accepted they were dating. In an interview with India Today, Sidharth had said that if he got married, it would be very difficult to keep it a secret. As per several unconfirmed reports, Sidharth and Kiara are set to tie the knot next year.Kiara will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera, helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, is touted to be a quirky murder mystery. It is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16. We wonder, the rumours are promotional stunt for her upcoming flick.