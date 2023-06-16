Kiara Advani joins Hrithik, NTR Jr in 'War 2'

Mumbai, June 16 Actress Kiara Advani has been roped in by Aditya Chopra for the spy thriller 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

A source said: "Kiara Advani fits the bill to the T as far as YRF Spy Universe and 'War 2' is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War' and 'Pathaan', and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high.

"Look at the superstars who have graced this Universe. It's the most coveted film Universe in India that stars the biggest superstars of the country. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Aditya Chopra taking her for 'War 2' loudly signifies that."

The source also said that 'War 2' right now has the 'hottest' cast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor