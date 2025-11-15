Kiara and Sidharth send blessings for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s ‘precious baby girl’

Mumbai, Nov 15 Power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra sent their heartfelt blessings to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa as the couple welcomed their baby girl.

The actors joined others in celebrating the joyful arrival of the newborn. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiara reposted the new parents’ post and wrote, “Congratulations and Gods blessings on your precious baby girl The best chapter has begun!

Extending his wishes, Sidharth added, “So happy for you both! This new chapter is going to be pure magic.”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa stepped into parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on their fourth wedding anniversary. The actors shared the heartwarming news on social media, expressing their immense joy and gratitude. On Saturday, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced the arrival of their baby girl in a joint Instagram post.

Their post read, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.” For the caption, the couple wrote, “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

Recently, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared a glimpse of the couple’s lively baby shower on social media. In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Rajkummar Rao were seen dancing to the classic track “Joote Do Paise Lo” from Sooraj Barjatya’s 1994 film “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!.”

Patralekhaa, seated on a couch, was spotted joyfully singing along to the song. Sonakshi’s husband, Zaheer Iqbal, and Huma’s brother, actor Saqib Saleem, also joined in the celebrations. Farah Khan captioned the video, “We celebrated in advance (laughing with tears face emoji) Sooraj Barjatya style...#babyshower @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa...(sic).”

In July this year, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced their pregnancy on Instagram. They posted an adorable picture featuring a drawing of a cradle with the words “Baby on the way,” along with their names written at the bottom.

