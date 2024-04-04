Kill Teaser out: Lakshya Lalwani's debut film showcases action

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 : Makers of action-thriller 'Kill' starring debutant Lakshya in the lead role have finally released its teaser.

The makers on Thursday took to its official Instagram account to share the teaser.

A regular train trip to New Delhi turns into a battleground as two commandos face a group of attacking bandits. Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala lead the action-packed scenes on the fast-moving train.

As soon as the teaser was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "New action hero born in Bollywood industry."

Another user commented, "Awesome Yaar, desperately waiting."

"This is damnnnn.." added a third user.

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar.

Kill made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and is now ready for release in theaters on July 5, 2024. It earned reviews for its thrilling action scenes, marking Lakshya as a rising star in the film industry.

Lakshya, initially slated to debut in the shelved romantic comedy Dostana 2, now stars in the lead role of 'Kill'. He is accompanied by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala as they navigate the intense fight that erupts aboard the speeding train.

