“Kinda Looking Like Johnny Depp”, Shah Rukh Khan's New Look At Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan's new look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Italy has taken social media by storm. Sporting a center-parted hairstyle, fans are drawing comparisons to the famous American actor Johnny Depp. Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a stylish navy-blue coat paired with a white scarf around his neck. Fans shared this video on X, captioning it, "King Khan, AbRam, and Gauri Khan with Ranbir Kapoor at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Portofino, Italy."

The video of Shah Rukh Khan's new look has quickly gone viral. One fan commented, “Kinda looking like Johnny Depp.” Another said, "Johnny Depp banne ki koshish (Attempting to look like Johnny Depp)." While some fans were comparing him to Johnny Depp, others thought he resembled Salman Khan's look from the movie "Tere Naam."

LATEST : King Khan, AbRam and Gauri Khan with Ranbir Kapoor at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Portofino, Italy ❤️🔥 #ShahRukhKhan#RanbirKapoorpic.twitter.com/aJddoaGZmy — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) June 2, 2024

The excitement around Shah Rukh Khan's appearance highlights his enduring appeal and the continuous interest in his style choices. Fans are eagerly sharing and discussing his latest look, adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding event.