King, Jonas collaboration 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' out on March 10

Mumbai, March 8 Arpan Kumar Chandel, the rapper who's known all over by his stage name King, has announced that the reboot of his superhit number, 'Maan Meri Jaan', with American singer-songwriter (and Priyanka Chopra's husband) Nick Jonas will drop on Friday (March 10). It will be titled 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)'.

As soon as the much sought-after rapper took to Instagram to make the announcement, the post went viral. Since 'Maan Meri Jaan', a romantic number, was released last year as part of King's eight-song album, 'Champagne Talks', the Internet sensation has amassed 278 million views (and counting!) on YouTube.

"Let's go!" exclaimed Jonas in response to King's announcement.

