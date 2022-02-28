Kiran Abbavaram's 'Sebastian PC524' trailer drops

Hyderabad, Feb 28 Kiran Abbavaram's upcoming movie 'Sebastian PC 524' gains much attention, after Vijay Deverakonda dropped the theatrical trailer.

The 'Arjun Reddy' actor, who took to his Twitter to unveil the theatrical trailer of 'Sebastian PC 524', wrote, "This looks super fun! Very happy to launch this amazing #SebastianTrailer. Can't wait to witness the madness on March 4th."

The trailer looks promising, as it establishes the role of a police constable with night blindness. It is portrayed that Kiran Abbavaram, who plays Sebastian, a police constable, is afraid to take up night duties, due to his hidden eye disease.

Theatrical trailer hints at a twist in the movie, when the constable gets suspended because he fails to stop a theft. The rest of the trailer gives a glimpse at the novel concept, with thrilling visuals and a racy backdrop.

'Sebastian PC 524' is directed by debutante Balaji Sayyapureddy. Nuveksha and Komalee Prasad are playing the leading ladies opposite Kiran Abbavaram.

Senior actress Rohini, Adarsh Balakrishna, and others are also a part of this movie. Produced by Siddareddy B, Raju, Pramod under the Jovitha Cinemas banner, the movie will hit screens on March 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor