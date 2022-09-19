KKK 12 Finale: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde Join Rohit Shetty's Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is in the final leg and the reality show is all set to wrap up soon. Now as per reports, the star cast of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus are expected to join the shoot. As per a Pinkvilla report, Ranveer Singh will also be a part of this finale episode. The shoot is expected to go on for around 12 to 14 hours, and the makers have packed in a lot of interesting acts to entertain the audience. The grand finale episode will be aired on September 25,” informs a source close to the development.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was shot in South Africa this year. The show had some of the popular faces of the television industry like, Tushar Kalia, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani and Erika Packard