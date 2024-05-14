'KKK 14' adds Shilpa Shinde, Sumona, Gashmeer, Kedar, Nimrit & Shalin to its daredevils

Mumbai, May 14 The makers of the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 14 on Tuesday announced the final lineup of contenders, including Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Shalin Bhanot.

Earlier, the makers had announced Krishna Shroff, Asim Riaz, Aditi Sharma, Karan Veer Mehra, Niyati Fatnani, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar as contestants.

Talking about the same, Sumona, who has been part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', said: "When I was approached for the new season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', I thought it was some sort of prank, but as reality sank in and the offer was confirmed, I was excited. I'm thrilled about the show taking its daredevilry to a new country. I am ready to push my boundaries and re-awaken the adrenaline junkie in me under the mentorship of the ultimate action king Rohit Shetty."

The winner of 'Bigg Boss 11', Shilpa, said: "I'm ready to give 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' everything I've got. It is an honour to have the opportunity to learn from the incredible action guru Rohit Shetty himself."

"I'm excited about exploring and breaking the physical and mental barriers that have held me back until now. This is more than just a show – it's a life-changing experience that is known to make its contestants braver. For me, this show is about making my fans proud of me," added Shilpa.

Gashmeer, who has been a part of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', commented: "Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is another fun opportunity, especially for me as I love adrenaline challenges. There is no better way to challenge oneself than to step aboard this legendary stunt-based show! I'm super thrilled about overcoming my fears. Let the adventure begin."

Kedar said that as an actor, he is used to performing on stage or in front of the camera, but this reality show is a new adventure.

"I'll be stepping out of my comfort zone and facing challenges that will test my bravery and courage. It will showcase a different side of myself -- daring, fearless, and willing to take on whatever comes my way. I want to ensure that I entertain the audience in the unexplored terrain of a reality show. I can't wait to confront my fears and keep the viewers on the edge of their seats," added Kedar.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ will air soon on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor