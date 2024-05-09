Krishna Shroff, Asim Riaz sign up for action on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'

Mumbai, May 9 Krishna Shroff, sister of actor Tiger Shroff, and 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz are all set to showcase their daredevilry as contestants in the upcoming 14th season of the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

Krishna, the daughter of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, is a fitness freak and owns an MMA Matrix fitness centre.

Talking about her entry in the show, Krishna said: "I’m super grateful for this opportunity and the fact that I get to experience something this unique. I love challenging myself, so what better way than to see how far I’m able to push myself both physically and mentally through my journey at 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'."

Asim, an actor, model, and fitness enthusiast, rose to fame with his stint on 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the runner-up, and is known for his chiselled physique.

"I'm thrilled about overcoming challenges and testing my limits on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'. This show makes contestants braver, and I’m sure I’ll learn a lot about life from this show. I can't wait to show my fans what I'm truly capable of," he said.

Asim said: "They’ve loved me unconditionally and stood up for me throughout my journey in the entertainment industry. My adventure on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' will entirely be about making my fans proud."

The 13th season of the show concluded in October 2023, with rapper Dino James emerging as the winner. The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' will air soon on Colors.

