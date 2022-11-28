Kriti Sanon, Prabhas: The newest B - town couple? Varun Dhawan drops major hint

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas might be the new love birds in B Town if the latest reports and Varun Dhawan are to be believed. Varun and Kriti, who are basking in the success of their film Bhediya, recently attended Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where they can be seen interacting with Karan Johar. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Karan can be seen asking Varun about some list and why Kriti’s name is not on that list.

That’s when Varun seemingly confirms that Kriti might be dating someone who is not from Mumbai and is currently shooting with Deepika Padukone. Varun said, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam…" and continued, “kisi ke dil me hai." He further says, “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath." For the uninitiated, Prabhas and Deepika are shooting for Project K. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will play Lord Rama and Sita in director Om Raut's Adipurush, which will now release in June 2023.Earlier, in an interview, she said that she would marry Prabhas if she gets a chance. This sparked rumours on social media about the two seeing each other.