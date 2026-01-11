Kriti Sanon to Mouni Roy: Actresses Who Prove the Leather Jacket Is Winter’s Ultimate Style Statement

When winter arrives, there's one wardrobe staple that effortlessly combines warmth, edge, and timeless style. It is the leather jacket. This season, Bollywood's leading ladies have shown us that whether you're going for classic biker chic, oversized cool, or sleek sophistication, a well-styled leather jacket can elevate any winter look from ordinary to iconic. From emerald green coats paired with thigh-high boots to vintage brown bombers layered over comfy denims, these five actresses have created the perfect look book in winter dressing that's equal parts practical and fashion-forward.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon keeps it casually chic in a textured brown leather moto jacket paired with classic blue jeans for a look that's perfect for everyday winter styling. The rich brown tone and distressed leather texture add character and warmth, while the relaxed denim fit makes it approachable and wearable. Her minimal styling and natural makeup prove that sometimes the simplest of combinations, a leather jacket and blue denims, can create the most timeless look.



Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy brings autumn cafe vibes to life in a stunning emerald green leather coat cinched at the waist, paired with black tights and sleek thigh-high boots. The rich jewel tone against the outdoor setting, creates a look that's both sophisticated and effortlessly cool, proving that leather doesn't always have to be black or brown. Her oversized sunglasses and flowing hair add a touch of old Hollywood glamour to this contemporary winter ensemble.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora demonstrates how to make a classic black leather biker jacket feel luxurious by layering it with multiple statement rings, layered bracelets, and bold accessories. Her sleek updo and neutral makeup let the combination of edgy leather and high-end jewelry take center stage. This look proves that sometimes the best way to elevate a leather jacket is through thoughtful accessorizing that adds personality and polish.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna elevates the classic black leather jacket to high-fashion territory with a sleek, perfectly tailored piece styled with statement geometric earrings and dewy, glowing makeup. The clean lines and butter-soft leather create a polished aesthetic that transitions seamlessly from day to night. Her slicked-back hair and luminous skin prove that a black leather jacket doesn't have to look edgy to be the epitome of refined, modern elegance.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor captures the essence of European street style in a glossy brown leather moto jacket with visible zipper detailing, styled effortlessly for a day out for exploring city streets. The rich, lustrous finish of the leather catches the light beautifully as she poses, creating a picture-perfect travel moment that's equal parts aspirational and accessible. Her oversized sunglasses, flowing hair, and relaxed confidence prove that a classic brown leather jacket is the ultimate travel companion. Its versatile enough to transition from sightseeing to dinner while maintaining that coveted cool-girl aesthetic.