Krunal Pandya, wife Pankhuri blessed with second child, name him Vayu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 : Cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri have been blessed with a baby boy.

On Friday, Krunal and Pankhuri took to Instagram and shared the good news. They also revealed that they have named the newborn Vayu.

"Vayu Krunal Pandya 21.04.24," Krunal's post read.

They also shared adorable pictures. In the first one, we can see him holding his two-year-old son, Kabir, while his wife, Pankhuri held their newborn baby boy.

In no time, members from the sports fraternity and fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate the family.

"Congratulations (red heart emoji)," Experienced spinner Yuzvendra Chahal commented.

"Many congratulations to both. Much love," seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Krunal has been a crucial cog in Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) working machinery. He rewrote history in the ongoing IPL as he delivered the most economic four-over spell for LSG in the history of the competition.

The 33-year-old accomplished this feat against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 8.

Pandya took 3/11 in four overs, at an economy rate of 2.75. His unbelievable spell saw him get wickets of Sai Sudarshan, BR Sharath and Darshan Nalkande.

This is the most economical spell of four overs by an LSG bowler in IPL. Pandya broke his own record, having previously delivered a 2/11 in four overs spell against Punjab Kings back in 2022. Mark Wood, the English fast bowler, also delivered a four-over spell of 5/14 against Delhi Capitals last year.

Krunal loves playing against GT it seems as numbers prove it. In five matches, he has taken six wickets against the franchise at an average of 17.66 and an economy rate of 5.3. He has also maintained a strike rate of 20 against GT. He has also scored 51 runs in five innings against GT at an average of 17.00, with the best score of 23*, often coming down the order.

Overall this season, Krunal has picked five wickets in eight matches at an economy of 7.43.

