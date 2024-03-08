Kubera First Look: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna to Star in Sekhar Kammula's Upcoming Film

Director Sekhar Kammula's highly anticipated film, featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles, has been officially titled "Kubera." The unveiling took place on Maha Shivaratri, accompanied by the release of the film's first look. Contrary to the title's connotations, the poster showcases Dhanush in a distinct avatar, portraying a shabby and unkempt appearance against the backdrop of Lord Shiva and Goddess Annapurna.

The motion poster, complemented by the impactful musical score of Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, establishes a spiritual ambiance. The deliberate contrast between Dhanush's character presentation and the film's title sparks curiosity about the narrative and Dhanush's role in the project. Rashmika Mandanna is set to play the leading lady, while details regarding Nagarjuna's character remain undisclosed.

Boasting opulent production values and elevated technical standards, "Kubera" features National award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematographer Niketh Bommi. The film is currently in production and is scheduled for a multi-lingual release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Expectations are already soaring for "Kubera" due to its promising cast and the creative choices made by director Sekhar Kammula.