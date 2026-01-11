Kunal Kemmu chooses iconic sports bike for his Sunday bike ride

Mumbai, Jan 11 Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming show ‘Single Papa’, recently went on a weekend bike ride.

And his choice of weapon was the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa. On Sunday the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of the bike. He wrote on the picture, “Let’s go”. He used the song ‘Dhoom Macha Le’ in the background.

Hayabusa was the bike used by John Abraham’s character in ‘Dhoom’ with the film shaping the biking culture of India.

Kunal is a huge bike enthusiast. He owns a small but notable collection of performance bikes. Among them is an MV Agusta Brutale 800, an Italian naked sport motorcycle known for its three-cylinder engine and aggressive design. It was gifted to him by actor Saif Ali Khan, his brother-in-law.

He has also been associated with owning high-capacity superbikes from brands such as Ducati and BMW Motorrad, reflecting a preference for premium European machines. Kemmu has often shared glimpses of his rides on social media, highlighting his hands-on involvement rather than symbolic ownership. His collection focuses on performance, engineering, and riding experience rather than vintage or custom motorcycles.

Earlier, Kunal spent the last few days of 2025 surrounded by nature. His wife Soha Ali Khan took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video of Kunal capturing the raw and untamed beauty of a leopard in his lens. The actor also reposted the video on his Instagram Story and expressed his gratitude for the leopard spotting.

Prior to this, Kunal celebrated his 42nd birthday on a family vacation in the Maldives, where he and his family enjoyed scuba diving, yoga, and a candlelight dinner by the sea. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have been married since January 2015 and are seen as one of Bollywood’s steady, long-term couples. They first met on the sets of ‘Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge’ in 2009 and dated for several years before tying the knot.

Before marriage, they lived together for a time, Kunal noted that though they don’t “endorse” live-in relationships as a rule, it helped them understand each other better and contributed positively to their marriage.

