Kunal Kemmu worked overnight and wrote ‘Hum Yahin’ for 'Madgaon Express'

Mumbai, March 14 Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express’, has shared that he wrote the song ‘Hum Yahin’ from the film overnight.

For ‘Hum Yahin’, which was released recently, the actor turned singer, songwriter, and co-composer’.

While sharing interesting anecdotes about the song, Kunal said that he loves singing and has always done it as a hobby.

Recollecting the journey of the song, Kunal said: “This was never the plan, there was an artiste from another country, who used to speak a different language altogether, we heard that song and we loved that song and it was not a song on friendship but we loved the tune and the voice and we reached out to that young artiste. He was in his zone, he was a bit spaced out and I wanted him to sing it in Hindi as a friendship song but there were too many delays happening in that."

The actor further mentioned, "I remember that we were recording another song. Ankur Tiwari and I were at the studio and I just asked him to pick up the guitar, I said that guy is not doing anything we will do something, as soon as he started playing the guitar I had the thought about Dodo which is basically 'Hum Yahin' and I think everybody will relate with this song.”

"So when Ankur was playing, I started humming it and at first I had only two lines but overnight I wrote the song. I called Ankur the next day and told him that I have a song. I narrated the song to him. He loved it. We presented the same to Farhan and Ritesh, they loved it too. So this is how this song came on board,” he added.

The actor had earlier shared the song on his social media as he wrote in the caption: “Another debut for me!! As a singer and song writer and co-composer. Hope you guys like it. Listen to the complete song in the Madgaon Express album, streaming now on all music streaming platforms #humyahi #madgaonexpress."

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, ‘Madgaon Express’ is set to hit theatres on March 22.

