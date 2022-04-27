Kunal Roy Kapur to star in OTT show 'Aadha Ishq'

Mumbai, April 27 Actor Kunal Roy Kapur is all set to star in the new OTT show 'Aadha Ishq'.

The show, described as a modern-day romantic saga, has been directed by Nandita Mehra, and also stars Aamna Sharif, Gaurav Arora and Pratibha Ranta.

The five-episode show, set against the picturesque backdrops of Gulmarg, Srinagar and Mussoorie, captures a turbulent love story as it explores the complexities of human emotions and relationships and delves into an unconventional tale of forbidden love.

Shedding light on his character in the show, Kunal Roy said, "My character in the show, as Roma's estranged husband, possesses a unique set of vulnerabilities. Even after his relationship with his ex-wife goes awry, he tries his level best to not let that affect his bond with their daughter, Rene. When I first read the script, I was immediately drawn into the world of Aadha Ishq, and I hope that it successfully strikes a chord with the viewers too!"

Talking about her experience of playing Roma in this romantic saga, Aamna Sharif shared, "'Aadha Ishq' deals with the repercussions of entangled relationships, and to portray the trials and tribulations that my character Roma goes through in the show, was a challenging task.

"However, essaying an emotionally inclined character has been a learning experience of a lifetime for me. I'm excited for the audience to see this unusually thought-provoking tale of love, pepped up with drama and beautiful locations. Looking forward to the show."

The male protagonist of the series, Gaurav Arora, added, "As Sahir, I got the one-of-a-kind opportunity to play such a complex character in this series, which enabled me to showcase different facets of my prowess."

Talking about what appealed to him about this character, he shared, "I took this role up because it challenged me to prove my mettle as a versatile actor. With Aadha Ishq's release date on Voot Select being just around the corner, I am excited for the audience to witness this turbulent love story like no other!"

Pratibha Ranta, who plays Rene in the show, expressed her gratitude towards her director as she said, "I am eternally grateful to Nandita for trusting me with such an important role, which required me to showcase a wide range of emotions. This is an interesting story, told in the most beautiful way. As an actor, I have learnt a lot in my journey on this show and sharing the screen space with Aamna, Gaurav, Kunal and Suchitra ma'am has been an unforgettable experience of my life!"

In addition, it also stars Suchitra Pillai, Darsheel Safary and Pooja Bhamrrah in supporting roles. 'Aadha Ishq' will be available to stream on Voot Select from May 12.

