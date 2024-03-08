Kylie reacts to claims saying new look is inspired by beau Timothee Chalamet

Los Angeles, March 8 Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has addressed claims about her new look.

Kylie was asked to provide a response to claims stating that her latest style is influenced by her current beau, actor Timothee Chalamet, with whom she has been linked since 2023.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” Kylie told The New York Times, reports people.com.

“I just don’t want to talk about personal things,” she added.

Kylie shared that she wasn't aware of the theory, because she tries to exclusively focus on social media comments about her businesses and products, not her appearance or personal life.

She was then asked about the "puff-sleeve 'cottagecore' maxidress", which Kylie wore last summer. She cited the birth of her son Aire Webster, 2, as the reason for her new style.

“It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again. Then you get your body back, and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed'."

Kylie also talked about the constant criticism of her physical appearance.

"It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted,” she said.

“There’s nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me.”

