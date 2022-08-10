Laal Singh Chaddha team visits the National War Memorial in Delhi

Ahead of its release, the team of Laal Singh Chaddha visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and director Advait Chandan paid homage to India's martyrs.

For the unversed,Mona Singh's late father Jasbir Singh was a retired colonel in the Indian Army. 'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on August 11.