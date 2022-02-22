Lacey Chabert bags multi-picture deal with television network

Los Angeles, Feb 22 Actress Lacey Chabert, who voiced Meg Griffin in the first season of 'Family Guy', has landed an exclusive multi-picture deal with Crown Media Family Networks.

The agreement grants the authority to the actress to headline and executive produce films and other content for the Hallmark Channel and other Hallmark platforms throughout the next two years, reports variety.com.

Commenting on the occasion, Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of programming at Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement accessed by 'Variety', "Lacey's warmth, talent, relatability and creative sensibilities have endeared her to millions of Hallmark viewers for more than ten years, making her one of our most in-demand stars."

"In addition to shining on screen, Lacey is a prolific behind-the-scenes creative partner, developing and executive producing many of our highest-quality, most-beloved projects. She inherently understands and embodies what our networks are all about - the transformational power of love and making people feel good - and we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt, compelling stories that will entertain, inspire and touch our audience," the statement further read.

Over the years, Lacey has become a Crown Media mainstay as she has starred in several Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original productions. Most recently, Chabert handled three profiles on the 'Wedding Veil' film trilogy, where she served as a developer, executive producer and also starred in the project.

The actress said in a statement, quoted by 'Variety', "My experience at Hallmark, a home to me for over ten years now, has been wonderful and it's beyond rewarding to create characters and develop stories that resonate so strongly with viewers."

"I'm also incredibly grateful to Crown's programming team for supporting me as a producer and empowering me to develop and star in projects that bring my passion and creative vision to life. I am so excited for what's next and to continue connecting with Hallmark's audience," she further added.

