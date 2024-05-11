Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' concert film set to premiere after two-year wait

Washington [US], May 11 : Nearly two years after its initial announcement, Lady Gaga's highly anticipated 'Chromatica Ball' concert film is set to premiere later this month, marking the culmination of a lengthy wait for fans worldwide.

The film will capture the essence of Gaga's Chromatica Ball Tour, a global spectacle that graced stadiums across the globe, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Originally unveiled in 2022, the concert film will feature electrifying footage from Gaga's global tour, showcasing the vibrant music and visual extravagance of her 2020 album, Chromatica.

Scheduled for release on May 28, the movie will debut on HBO before becoming available for streaming on Max.

In a teaser trailer for the film, Gaga exclaims, "Put your hands up, come on!"

On Instagram, she further expressed her excitement, reflecting on the tour's immense creativity and the profound connection with her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Gaga affectionately refers to her fans as "monsters," expressing gratitude for their unwavering support throughout her career.

The singer emphasized the film's immersive experience, encouraging fans to see themselves reflected in every aspect of the production, from vocals to choreography.

Reflecting on the editing process, Gaga shared insights into the meticulous attention to detail poured into the project. Collaborating with a team of talented creatives, she dedicated countless hours to bring her vision to life, underscoring the personal investment she made in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Originally slated for a summer 2020 debut, the Chromatica Ball tour faced postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As both director and producer of the film, Gaga's announcement of the concert film in September 2022 reignited anticipation among fans, who eagerly awaited the culmination of this musical journey.

With the film's impending release, fans can finally immerse themselves in the spectacle of Gaga's world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor