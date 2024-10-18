Lady Justice sheds blindfold: Anand Pandit's vision in 'Chehre' comes to life

New Delhi [India], October 18 : In a move that bridges tradition and modernity, the new statue of Lady Justice, situated at the Supreme Court of India's library, has been making headlines.

This significant development, which was earlier envisioned in producer Anand Pandit's 2021 courtroom drama 'Chehre', represents a striking departure from conventional depictions of justice.

Traditionally, Lady Justice is portrayed wearing a blindfold to symbolize impartiality.

However, this new statue boldly removes the blindfold, inviting a more nuanced interpretation of justice.

Instead of the usual sword, the statue at the Supreme Court's library holds the Indian Constitution in her left hand, emphasizing the importance of legal frameworks that resonate with Indian values and culture.

Clad in a saree, Lady Justice embraces her Indian identity, moving away from the Western judicial robes that have long dominated such imagery.

In "Chehre," starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, the portrayal of Lady Justice without her blindfold resonated deeply with audiences.

The film challenges viewers to consider that the pursuit of truth often requires acknowledging the realities surrounding each case.

Anand Pandit shared his insights on the symbolism behind this visual choice during a recent interview with ANI.

"Lady Justice was depicted with a blindfold, symbolizing that there is no discrimination," he explained.

"However, in our film, Bachchan Sahab delivers a line signifying that "Kanun ki devi ko dekhna bhi padega, sunna bhi padega", what happens that we are in a very rigid framework of law so people don't get justice, they get judgement," he added.

Anand Pandit also expressed, "Our intention with the film was to remove that blindfold and ensure that people receive justice instead of mere judgments."

Reflecting on the statue's unveiling, Pandit expressed his satisfaction, stating, "I am very happy that the Supreme Court has made this decision."

This development is seen as part of a broader initiative to modernize the Indian justice system, moving away from colonial legacies toward a framework that resonates with contemporary Indian society.

The statue which is situated in the Supreme Court's Judges' Library, symbolizes that justice in India sees all citizens equally, reinforcing a connection to Indian tradition through its attire.

The statue's right hand still holds the scales of justice, symbolizing the careful balance that courts maintain when weighing arguments from both sides.

