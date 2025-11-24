Lara Dutta quips about struggle to make Mahesh Bhupathi smile for photos

Mumbai, Nov 24 Actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi shared a light-hearted moment from work, saying that while teaming up professionally with tennis player husband Mahesh Bhupathi is always a pleasure and getting him to pose with a smile for the camera is an entirely different challenge.

Lara took to Instagram, where she shared some pictures posing alongside Mahesh. In the photographs, the two are seen twinning in black and smiling at the camera.

“Working alongside my husband @mbhupathi is a pleasure…… getting him to smile for a photo though??? That’s a whole different story!!!,” Lara wrote as the caption.

Lara and Mahesh got engaged in 2010 and a year later got married in a civil ceremony in Mumbai and followed it with a Christian ceremony in Goa. In 2012, she gave birth to their daughter Saira Bhupathi.

Lara is the winner of Miss Intercontinental 1997 and Miss Universe 2000 pageants. She made her acting debut in 2003 with Andaaz. She went on to star in several commercially successful films, including the comedies Masti, No Entry, Bhagam Bhag, Partner, Housefull, Chalo Dilli, and the action film Don 2.

Following a short break, she appeared in the British drama miniseries Beecham House and portrayed Indira Gandhi in the film Bell Bottom. She has since taken on roles in streaming series such as Hundred, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.

She was last seen in the 2021 film Bell Bottom. It stars Akshay Kumar as the lead character, with Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Bell Bottom is inspired from real life hijacking events in India by Khalistani terrorists during the 1980s, such as the Indian Airlines Flight 423, 405 and 421 hijackings.

She is set to star in the upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”, which is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

