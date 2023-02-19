Lara Dutta wishes husband Mahesh Bhupathi on their 12th wedding anniversary

Actor Lara Dutta on Sunday morning dropped a quirky wish for her husband, ace Indian former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi on the occasion of their 12th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Lara shared a video which she captioned, "Worst proposal ever!!!. But I'd marry you again any day!!!. Happy 12th husband!!."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co1NMJgjP37/

In the video, Mahesh could be seen laughing while sitting on his knees and holding a wedding ring.

Soon after Lara dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and laughing emoticons.

Actor Vaani Kapoor commented, "Adorable !!!"

A fan commented, "Happy anniversary."

Another fan wrote, "Sooooo cutey."

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi got married in the year 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saira in 2012.

After a hiatus from the silver screen, Lara played the role of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Akshay Kumar starter 'Bell Bottom', which hit the theatres in 2021.

Lara's look in the film became the talk of the town.

The former Miss Universe made her web debut with Hotstar's original 'Hundred' in 2020. Later, she acted in a couple of series like, 'Hiccups and Hookups', 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor