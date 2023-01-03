Lata Mangeshkar features on Rolling Stone's 200 Best Singers of All Time, Celine Dion ignored

Late singer Lata Mangeshkar has featured at the 84th spot in Rolling Stone's 200 Best Singers of All Time. The list also stars the late Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan South Korean singer-songwriter Lee Ji-eun, better known by her stage name IU, is also a part of the list. BTS' youngest singer Jungkook also features in the list. However, singer Celine Dion has been excluded from the list.

Rolling Stone, talking about Lata wrote, "The crystalline, eternally girlish voice of 'the Melody Queen' is a cornerstone of Indian pop music, with a global influence spread via Bollywood films, whose golden era she defined. Lata was the empress of playback singers, the vocal magicians who perform songs for actors to lip-sync in lavish movie musicals, recording over 7,000 such songs, by some estimates." Aretha Franklin took the top spot while the other top 10 artists in the list include Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday, Mariah Carey, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, and Otis Redding amongst others.

Some of the other famous singers on the list include--Adele (22), Paul McCartney (26), David Bowie (32), Louis Armstrong (39), Ariana Grande (43), Lady Gaga (58), Rihanna (68), Amy Winehouse (83), Michael Jackson (86), Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (91), Bob Marley (98), Elton John (100), Taylor Swift (102), Ozzy Osbourne (112), Neil Young (133), IU (135), Bono (140), Christina Aguilera (141), Barbra Streisand (147), Jungkook (191) and Billie Eilish (198).