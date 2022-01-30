Lata Mangeshkar off ventilator as singer shows slight improvement



Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar has been put off ventilator but is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the doctor treating her said on Saturday. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8 where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

According to Samdani, Mangeshkar has shown signs of marginal improvement."She has been off the ventilator for two-and-half days but continues to be under observation. She has been put off the ventilator because of marginal improvement in her health. Her health condition demands her to be in the ICU," Samdani told PTI. The singer was admitted to the hospital on January 8 after testing positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. After a few days of being kept under observation, her health has been improving.