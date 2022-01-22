Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, shows slight improvement in her health

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who's treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday.

It's been more than a week since the Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Many false rumours regarding the iconic singer's health have been going rounds on the internet since then. Her management team has asked Mangeshkar's fans to pray for her speedy recovery.