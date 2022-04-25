Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar hospitalized

Musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital due to sudden deterioration in his health. He will be discharged after 10 days, said his son Adinath Mangeshkar. It is not yet known why Hridaynath was admitted to the hospital.

Addressing the audience during the Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Award Ceremony, Adinath said that Father Hridaynath always expressed his thoughts and gave information about the trust, but this year he could not do so. He said, 'Earlier, my father Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar used to express his views and inform about our trust. He has not been able to do so since he is in hospital this year.

During his speech at Shanmukhanand Hall, Adinath said, 'By the grace of God, he will return home in the next eight to 10 days. His condition is stable and improving. In addition, the first Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Award was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi was present at the event and he started his speech by wishing Hridaynath Mangeshkar a speedy recovery.