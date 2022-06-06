Lawrence Bishnoi questioned in connection with Salman Khan's threat letter case

Lawrence Bishnoi who's being interrogated in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, was questioned on Monday about the threat letter addressed to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. As per news agency ANI, the gangster, who is lodged in prison, was questioned by the police on Monday in connection with the threat letter addressed to actor.The letter, which had been discovered by Salim's security team on Sunday, reportedly contained the initials LB at the end.

The police have questioned Lawrence since he has the same initials. “The letter in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala (Tera Moosawala bana denge),” police sources told ANI on condition of anonymity. Lawrence was allegedly responsible for sending Salman threats once earlier too, in 2018.Earlier, the Maharashtra department of Home Affairs upgraded the security cover for Salman after the threat letter. The Mumbai Police had lodged the First Information Report (FIR) on Sunday against an unknown person for sending the 'threat letter'.According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. As per police, the place is near the Bandra Bandstand promenade. He found the letter between 7.30-8 in the morning. It was addressed to him and Salman Khan.Lawrence Bishnoi had planned to attack Mr Khan in 2011 during the shoot of his film 'Ready'. The plan failed as they didn't get their preferred weapons. Gangster Naresh Shetty was then given the task of attacking the actor.Another gangster, Sampat Naresh, too had spent some time in Mumbai's Vashi area in 2017 with the aim to target the actor. The two gangsters had even conducted several recces of his house, but couldn't be successful with their plans.Four years ago, Lawrence Bishnoi while in police custody had declared from outside the Jodhpur court that he would kill Salman Khan there for killing black buck.