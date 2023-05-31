Lending his voice in film, Shubman Gill reveals his favourite Spiderman actor

By IANS | Published: May 31, 2023 04:45 PM 2023-05-31T16:45:06+5:30 2023-05-31T17:00:23+5:30

Mumbai, May 31 Cricketer Shubman Gill, who had a terrific run at the IPL this year, will be ...

Lending his voice in film, Shubman Gill reveals his favourite Spiderman actor | Lending his voice in film, Shubman Gill reveals his favourite Spiderman actor

Lending his voice in film, Shubman Gill reveals his favourite Spiderman actor

Next

Mumbai, May 31 Cricketer Shubman Gill, who had a terrific run at the IPL this year, will be soon heard voicing the character of Pavitr Prabhakar in the upcoming animated film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'. He also revealed his favourite Spiderman among Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Not just this, he also shared his memories of 'Spiderman' films as a kid and how imitated the action scenes from the films.

Talking to , the cricketer said: "Tobey Maguire is my favourite Spiderman. I have so many memories of those films but I remember the first time I watched 'Spiderman' starring Tobey Maguire, there was this scene where Spiderman spins a web around Green Goblin, pulls him closer and then kicks him."

"That's something I have imitated with my friends so much, not really kicking them but recreating the scene. I even used to climb through the gaps in the door and my mom used to yell at me because she was scared that I would fall," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Andrew garfield Andrew garfield ipl Delhi Ipl Tobey Maguire Ipl Governing Council IPL Auction Ipl virat Ipl gc Dream 11 IPL 2020 Official promo of IPL 2020 Cricketers who will skip IPL 2020 in UAE