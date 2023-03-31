Leonardo DiCaprio's Killer of 'The Flower Moon' to have world premiere at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Washington [US], March 31 : Hollywood Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio's upcoming film 'Killer of the Flower Moon' will be having its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the orgzers confirmed on Friday.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the event will mark Scorsese's first time presenting a film at Cannes since winning best director for 'After Hours' in 1986.

The Martin Scorsese directorial film brings together a starry cast, led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

All of them are expected to hit the red carpet, along with additional cast and members of the filmmaking team, the festival said, as per Variety.

The film is all set to premiere on May 20 at the prestigious Grand Theatre Lumiere in France.

'Killers of the Flower Moon,' a historical drama about the serial targeting and murder of members of the oil-rich Osage tribe, will open in limited theatres starting October 6 and will then have a wide release on October 20.

The film marks the director and the Oscar-winning actor's other big collaboration after 'Gangs of New York', 'Aviation', 'The Audition' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

Apart from that, Leonardo was last seen in the satirical 'Don't Look Up' which streamed on Netflix. The film gathered positive feedback from the netizens and also starred Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill in prominent roles.

Scorsese, on the other hand, last directed a crime thriller film 'The Irishman' which starred Robert De Niro in the lead role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor