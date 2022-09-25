Leslie Grace releases more BTS footage from junked 'Batgirl'

Los Angeles, Sep 25 The DC Comics film 'Batgirl' has been cancelled but that doesn't stop the film's actress Leslie Grace from sharing more behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage of the production, nearly two months after the project was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery, reports Variety.

"I couldn't resist," Grace wrote in the description for a TikTok that she posted on Saturday morning. Set to "Evergreen" by Omar Apollo, the video contains footage of Grace through various stages of production, recording herself with a Gotham hero's signature smokey eye makeup, rehearsing complex fight choreography and taking a wire-assisted tumble in front of a blue screen.

According to Variety, the video concludes with Grace, grinning, riding a mechanical rocking horse in the full purple Batgirl costume, complete with goggles and a leather jacket.

In early August, Warner Bros. Discovery officially confirmed that it would not release 'Batgirl', despite the production having completed principal photography and a significant fraction of its post-production timeline.

Variety adds the film, which was developed for an HBO Max release, would not be distributed theatrically or shopped around to other studios, allowing the company to take a tax write-off on the project a decision that was internally believed to make more financial sense than a commercial release.

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie 'Batgirl', I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," Grace wrote on Instagram in her first public reaction to the news of the film's cancellation.

Her message was accompanied by more behind-the-scenes footage from the film. "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' Batgirl for life (sic)."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor