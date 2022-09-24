Lewis Capaldi says medically prescribed cannabis left him 'hearing voices'

Los Angeles, Sep 24 Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has recalled the time he got "absolutely freaked" after getting 'high' on medically prescribed cannabis oil.

The chart-topping singer recently opened up about being diagnosed with Tourette's and revealed that a doctor prescribed him cannabis oil to help reduce his anxiety, reports mirror.co.uk.

The oil contained THC, which is the main psychoactive ingredient associated with getting cannabis users 'high' and releases dopamine to give the person a euphoric and relaxed demeanour.

However, the 25-year-old could not calm down after taking the prescribed two drops of the drug and he went to desperately search on the internet on "what to do if you've taken too much cannabis oil."

"I've started taking this cannabis oil. I got it medically prescribed to help with my anxiety," he said during an Instagram Live session.

"I'd never tried it before but it has THC in it. I took the second drop as prescribed and I freaked the f*** out. I don't do that kind of stuff and I absolutely freaked. I was in my room by myself and I was hearing things. I thought I could hear voices.

"I had to search YouTube videos to find out what to do if you've taken too much cannabis oil. It was mad. It was f*****g intense."

He also revealed that he is engaging a healthier lifestyle to try to combat the insecurities of fame. Lewis added: "That is just my life. I am eating salads."

"I am just trying to get the mind and body right. That oil is no joke though. I didn't know you could get high off it. I felt absolutely nuts."

The Scottish artiste returned to the chart summit with his third UK number one single last week with his new hit 'Forget Me', where he is seen mimicking Wham's Club Tropicana video.

He recently opened up about suffering from severe panic attacks and why he sometimes sleeps next to his mother. Lewis explained that his mum - who is a nurse - helps him cope when things get difficult for him.

