"Light of our family": Bhumi Pednekar wishes sister Samiksha on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday penned a sweet adorable birthday wish for her sister Samiksha Pednekar.

The 'Bhakshak' actor dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday Samu. To the light of our family, our biggest source of joy & strength. Here's wishing you the best year ahead our Samu. We are so proud of who you've grown up to be. Your resilience, passion and grit keep us going. Thank god you came into our lives our sweet sweet Samu."

The video showcased some of Samiksha's childhood and family moments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3rj9QBISAU/

Recently, Bhumi has been lauded for her role as a journalist in her recent release 'Bhakshak'.

On receiving love from the audience, Bhumi said, "As an actor, nothing is more joyous than unanimous praise from the film industry, media and audience about one's performance. I'm very emotional and passionate about my work, every film of mine has a special place in my heart. For me, Bhakshak is at the top of that heap because of the powerful story that it is saying and also because I play a woman who is the agent of change."

She added, "That is rare in Indian cinema as very few films empower a woman to be leaders of change, to be the ones who better society. I have always believed in playing women who are powerful, who contribute to nation building and who empower fellow women to stand up against injustice, and patriarchy and are vocal about their rights and needs."

Bhumi also thanked the makers for giving her an opportunity to headline 'Bhakshak'.

"I thank my director Pulkit, Red Chillies and the writer Jyotsana Nath for giving me a project that has allowed me to act from my heart. I'm thrilled with the love that is coming my way. It tells me that I have picked a right project that has touched the hearts of people. It also tells me that people want to see me do meaningful stories that are content-forward," she shared.

'Bhakshak' explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice.

In 'Bhakshak', Bhumi is seen looking into a case of sexual assault of children at a girl's shelter home.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak features a powerful ensemble including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar, along with Bhumi Pednekar.

'Bhakshak' is currently streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor