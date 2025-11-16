Lilly Singh Announces India Arrival for a Power-Packed, Superstar-Filled Podcast Season

After a dazzling year of high-profile international arrivals — from Travis Scott setting the internet ablaze to Enrique Iglesias, Calvin Harris, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Jackson Wang touching down in India — it seems the global spotlight is only getting sharper. Another major international name is on the way: award-winning actress, writer, producer and gender-equality advocate Lilly Singh.

A source confirms, “Lilly is coming to India to shoot the biggest season yet of her acclaimed podcast Shame Less With Lilly Singh, which is powered by Unicorn Island Fund — her non-profit dedicated to championing girls and women worldwide and changing how their stories are told.”

The source adds, “A massive, glittering lineup of India’s top superstars has already confirmed to film with Lilly for this season. The list is being guarded closely, but insiders describe it as one of the strongest guest rosters ever assembled for an international podcast filmed in India.”

In a year where some of the world’s biggest global artists have chosen India as a key stop, Lilly’s visit continues the momentum. A source observes, “Everyone from Hollywood is coming to India — the interest is unbelievable. And now Lilly is arriving to create something truly special. This season is going to be huge.”

Another insider reveals, “Lilly will land in India soon for a tightly packed schedule, with filming planned throughout the week — day and night — as she collaborates with some of the biggest superstars in Indian entertainment. With Shame Less With Lilly Singh already delivering over 35 million views globally, this is the show’s most ambitious and star-studded edition yet.”