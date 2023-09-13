Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023: Nita Shilimkar wins Lokmat Most Stylish Content Creator Award

Nita Shilimkar won the award for Lokmat Most Stylish Content Creator Award at the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023 at St. Regis Mumbai.

Talking about Nita Shilimkar, she is one of the most hard-working and equally beautiful, talented dancers in Bollywood. She has performed in many famous songs from 2016 to 2018. She has performed in many songs of Bollywood, Tollywood, TV as well as in Marathi songs. With the trending list of songs, the prospects of these two actors seem to be very bright. Nita Shilimkar & Rohit Zinjurke is the perfect example of talent, dedication, and passion towards your dream

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, continue to be a platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in various domains. This year's edition, in partnership with Amazon, a global powerhouse synonymous with top brands, an extensive selection, and hassle-free returns, elevated the excitement surrounding the event.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards continue to be a coveted platform that celebrates excellence. In its 2023 edition, the event proved to be an unforgettable experience, with an illustrious gathering celebrating exceptional accomplishments.