'Love Is Blind Season 7' reunion teases drama-filled episode

Los Angeles [US], October 29 : The much-awaited reunion of 'Love Is Blind Season 7' is set to be packed with drama as the couples come together to discuss what happened behind the cameras.

Fans of the Netflix reality series will see their favourite couples, both new and old, share their stories and settle their differences in front of a live audience, according to Deadline.

This season, two couples made it to the altar: Taylor and Garrett, and Ashley and Tyler. However, other couples, including Ramses and Marissa, and Hannah and Nick, called off their weddings just days before their big day. Alexandra and Tim, as well as Monica and Stephen, faced problems after returning to their hometowns. Brittany and Leo, who took an unfilmed trip to Miami, also ended their engagement.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the reunion will feature tense moments between the cast. One of the highlights is when Hannah accuses Nick of joining the show just for fame, which leaves the audience in shock. Another heated moment is when Ashley and Tyler address rumors about Tyler's sperm donation.

Former cast members from previous seasons, including Bliss and Zack (Season 4), Jessica (Season 1), Nancy (Season 3), and Marshall (Season 4), are also set to appear.

