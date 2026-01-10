"Love you with all my heart": Shibani Dandekar pens sweet birthday note for husband Farhan Akhtar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : On Farhan Akhtar's birthday, his wife, Shibani Dandekar, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for her "happy place".

"My best friend. My happy place. My everything. This life with you is the greatest adventure and I can't wait to keep exploring. Happy birthday my sweet guy @faroutakhtar Love you with all my heart (Red heart emoji) @faroutakhtar," Shibani posted.

Check out Shibani's post for Farhan here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTSetKQiKhw/?hl=en

Farhan also received birthday greetings from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and Sonam Kapoor, among others.

"Happy Birthday Farhan...lots of love always," Kareena posted.

"Sending you good vibes on your special day. Keep rocking," Kajol posted.

Farhan Akhtar, known for his versatility as an actor, director, and singer, made his acting debut in the year 2008 with the musical drama film 'Rock On!!' in which he also showcased his singing talent and lent his voice to the super hit tracks of the film like 'Socha Hai', 'Pichle Saat Dino Mein' and the title track of the film and received a lot of appreciation for his performance.

In addition to these, he has other chartbuster tracks to his name, including 'Senorita', 'Gallan Goodiyan', 'Atrangi Yaari', 'Manzar Naya', and more.

On the acting front, the actor has delivered outstanding performances in films such as 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Toofan', 'Wazir', 'Karthik Calling Karthik', and 'The Sky is Pink', among others.

He was last seen in '120 Bahadur'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor