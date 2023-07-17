“Loved every bit of Sartaj because I experienced new dimensions of emotions”, says Vivian Dsena as he wraps up shoot for ‘Udaariyan’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : Actor Vivian Dsena recently wrapped up filming the popular show ‘Udaariyan’ by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta in Chandigarh. Vivian portrayed the character of Sartaj in the show and thoroughly enjoyed working with the team.

Through this experience, Vivian formed deep emotional connections with the show. He not only devoted significant effort to perfecting his character and showcasing his acting skills but also formed meaningful friendships with his co-stars.

When asked to elaborate on his experience working with the cast, Vivian said, “Working with Ravie and Sargun as producers was an incredible experience. They are fantastic producers and will definitely go a long way in the industry. I want to thank them sincerely for giving me the role of Sartaj. I also loved working with my co-star Twinkle. She is an incredibly respectable co-actor. She is good at heart and not someone who plays games or toys around with others. Moreover, she is a clever student, always keen to learn and evolve which I think is a great quality. I am sure she will have a bright future as an actress.”

Vivian is an actor who values versatility in his career. He aims to take on a variety of roles, in order to constantly challenge himself, try new things, and convey a range of emotions on screen. In fact, he has often stated that he is continuously searching for new, unexplored types of roles to play.

He added, “This is why I loved the role of Sartaj so much. He is quite different from the roles I have played previously, therefore, he’s allowed me to experience new dimensions of emotions that I can portray on screen."

"Moreover, I think Sartaj and I share the same sense of humour — we both definitely share a love for sarcasm! This helped me connect better with the character. Although, I do wish I could adopt Sartaj’s calmness," he concluded.

