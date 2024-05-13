LS Polls: Naga Chaitanya gets finger inked in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 : Actor Naga Chaitanya on Monday participated in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections by casting his vote at the polling booth at Hyderabad.

Clad in a casual white shirt and brown pants along with a pair of sunglasses, Naga Chaitanya arrived in style at his designated polling station in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Several videos and pictures of the actor went viral on social media.

Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni casted his vote at Hyderabad 🗳#LoksabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/pt50OkHqcn— Naga Chaitanya FC (@ChayAkkineni_FC) May 13, 2024

One of the fan pages of Naga Chaitanya shared the video of the actor from the polling booth.

After casting a vote, he posed for the camera and obliged fans for selfies.

Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani also cast his vote during the fourth phase.

After voting, the Padma Shri spoke with the media and urged and encouraged citizens to practice their voting rights. He said, "You have to vote because you are in democracy."

Megastar Chiranjeevi along with his wife Surekha Konidela exercised his voting right during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

After fulfilling his duty as a responsible citizen, the Padma Vibhushan spoke with the media and sent out an important message, encouraging citizens to practice their voting rights.

"I request people to exercise their right to vote. Please come and make use of your power," Chiranjeevi said.

Earlier in the day, actor Allu Arjun arrived at Hyderabad's polling station to cast his vote.

Speaking to media persons after casting his vote, Allu Arjun said, "Please cast your vote. It is the responsibility of all the citizens of the country. Today is the most crucial day for the next 5 years of our lives. There will be a huge voter turnout, as more and more people are coming out to vote. I would like to tell, I am not politically aligned with any party. I am neutral to all parties."

Not only Allu Arjun, NTR Jr and filmmaker Teja, best known for his work in Telugu cinema arrived at the polling booth on Monday morning in Telangana.

Apart from them, Srikanth, Manchu Manoj, Kota Srinivasa Rao among others exercise their rights.

Polling for the fourth phase began on Monday at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm across all Lok Sabha constituencies as well as for assembly seats. It is being held in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies.

Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor